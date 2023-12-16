HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police is trying to locate a suspect in connection to a maiming that occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Dec. 16, on the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive, police said.
The victim was a 22-year-old woman who was shot multiple times inside a residence. The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was outside and fired multiple shots into the home. The victim was transported to a local hospital by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue with life-threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.