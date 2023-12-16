HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police is trying to locate a suspect in connection to a maiming that occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Dec. 16, on the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive, police said.

The victim was a 22-year-old woman who was shot multiple times inside a residence. The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was outside and fired multiple shots into the home. The victim was transported to a local hospital by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue with life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.