PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for illegal street racing over the weekend across Hampton Roads.

Portsmouth police say they have received several tips that “there may be unlawful street racing in the coming days throughout Hampton Roads.”

Although they did not give any specifics, police are asking the public to help keep streets clear and report any suspicious activity. That may include large gatherings of vehicles in the street and reckless driving.

Police asked the public to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.