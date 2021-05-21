Police: Virginia Beach man charged with murder after man found dead on Forest Lake Drive

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man has been charged with murder after another man was found dead at a home Thursday.

Police say the unidentified victim was found in the 900 block of Forest Lake Drive, near the Chesapeake line.

Within hours of launching a homicide investigation, police say 22-year-old Ricardo Paul Perez was arrested in the 300 block of the boardwalk. They say he was behind a hit-and-run crash and attempted malicious assault earlier at 26th Street and Arctic Avenue.

He’s been charged with murder, hit-and-run and attempted malicious wounding, and is being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail.

No other details in the case have been released.

