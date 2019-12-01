Police: Two people shot on Burns Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Hampton are investigating a double shooting Saturday evening in the 100 block of Burns Street.
Dispatchers say the call came in at 7:44 p.m.
Sergeant R.C. Williams with Hampton police said one person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A second person has minor injuries following the shooting.
Williams said a third person was injured on the scene but not as a result of the shooting.
