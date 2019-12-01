Police: Two people shot on Burns Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Hampton are investigating a double shooting Saturday evening in the 100 block of Burns Street.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 7:44 p.m.

Sergeant R.C. Williams with Hampton police said one person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A second person has minor injuries following the shooting.

Williams said a third person was injured on the scene but not as a result of the shooting.

10 On Your Side is working to gather additional details.

This is a Breaking News Story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.

