WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Williamsburg are trying to identify a suspect caught on camera tampering with several vehicles.

The Williamsburg Police Department says the suspect tampered with three vehicles in the 3000 block of Richmond Road back on April 30, police announced on Tuesday.

The photos show the suspect riding an orange bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Heather Ziegler at 757-220-6238.