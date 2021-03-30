Police trying to ID persons of interest after Virginia Beach Oceanfront shootings

Virginia Beach are looking for the man on the left and two other people considered persons of interest after the Virginia Beach shootings on March 26, 2021.

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are looking to identify three persons of interest after shooting incidents Friday night that left two people dead and eight others hurt.

Virginia Beach police have already arrested three men in connection to the shootings, and a Virginia Beach police officer who fatally shot 25-year-old Donovon W. Lynch has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The officer’s body camera was not on at the time of the shooting of Lynch, police say, something the Beach City Auditor’s Office will investigate.

Another man is also accused of hitting a police officer with his car that night.

Court documents show several people pulled guns that night at the Oceanfront, including five at 20th St. and Atlantic Ave. Seven people were injured as a result of that shooting.

Police say they are still searching for three persons of interest in the case spotted on camera around 11:20 p.m., and were trying to identify them. All three people pictured below were carrying guns, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Virginia Beach City Council is also holding a special meeting today at 1 p.m. about the shootings. WAVY’s Aesia Toliver will have coverage coming up.