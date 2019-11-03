Norfolk man accused in VB shooting that sent 3 people to the hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, V.a. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach arrested a man during the investigation of an overnight shooting that injured three people early Sunday morning.

According to a press release, the call came in at 1:53 a.m. on Sunday.

In the release, police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of North Great Neck Road.

Police say one victim has life-threatening injuries, but the other two victims sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Paramedics took all three of them to local hospitals, officials say.

Police identify 31-year-old Corey Antoine Anderson of Norfolk as the suspect in the incident.

Anderson is charged with three counts of aggravated malicious wounding and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

He is currently being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail.

We’ll continue to follow this story and bring you any updates as they become available.

