JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Several thousand dollars of money and two shower kits valued at more than $600 were stolen from a James City County business last week, James City County Police said.
Police are investigating what it said was a burglary to AP Homes Dec. 12 in the Norge area of the county, responding to a burglary in progress at about 6:20 a.m. at the business, located at 7431 Richmond Road. A witness observed four men fleeing from the business, police said.
Police described the suspects as two Black men and two White or light-skinned men, all of them wearing dark-colored hoodies.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact police investigator Tim Renwick at 757-259-5164 or tim.renwick@jamescitycountyva.gov. People can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips online at P3Tips.com.