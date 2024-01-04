HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old from Newport News has been arrested after a fight last month at a Hampton McDonald’s that led to an employee being grazed by a bullet.

He’s been charged with one count of robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault by mob, concealed weapon, underage possession of a firearm, brandishing and obtaining money by false pretense.

Police say it happened on Dec. 12 inside the restaurant in the 200 block of Fox Hill Road.

The investigation revealed that the suspect met up with someone at the McDonald’s to buy a gaming console. A fight broke out between the two parties, and the suspect pulled out a gun.

He fired, and an employee who was not involved in the fight was grazed by a bullet, police say. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.