Police: Suspects used victim’s credit card at convenience store an hour after robbery in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking residents’ help after a man was robbed in James City County late May.

According to James City County Police, the victim was robbed by two unknown men in Heritage Trailer Park just before 10:40 p.m. on May 30.



The victim told police one of the suspects pointed a handgun towards the victim’s chest and demanded money. A second suspect picked up a rock and drew back as though he was going to hit the victim.



Reports say the two suspects fled after getting the victim’s wallet. The victim was not injured.

An hour after the incident, police say the victim’s debit card was used at the 7-Eleven located at 355 E. Mercury Boulevard in Hampton.



The suspects purchased cigarettes and gas for the light-colored, four-door sedan they were seen in. The suspects left the convenience store heading westbound on Mercury Boulevard.

Anyone with information about this incident or that may be able to identify these suspects is asked to contact Investigator Logan English at 757-603-6033. You can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.