HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are trying to identify two suspects who tried to break into an ATM last week.

Police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Bank of America ATM on Nickerson Blvd. near Andrews Blvd.

Both suspects ran toward the rear of Ace Hardware after an alarm went off, police say, but the ATM showed damaged consistent with someone trying to pry it open.

One of the suspects in an attempted ATM burglary in Hampton on Oct. 21 (Courtesy of Hampton PD)

There’s a surveillance photo for one suspect, who’s between about 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds. The other suspect was a black male wearing all black, police say.