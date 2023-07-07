NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are trying to identify two suspects who broke into the old Military Circle Mall and stole copper piping.

Police say they received a report about the burglary on Wednesday, and were able to get security footage that shows two men entering the mall at 880 N. Military Highway, which closed earlier this year after five decades.

No other information was shared in a press release, but surveillance footage shows one of the men in a neon work vest. WAVY has reached out for more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the Crime Line.