SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people held up the Holiday Food Store on North Main Street in Suffolk at gunpoint Wednesday morning, Suffolk Police said.

Police said they were investigating a commercial armed robbery at the store in the 1500 block of North Main Street that took place at 5:18 a.m.

Suffolk Police are investigating a commercial armed robbery at the Holiday Food Store on North Main Street. (Surveillance camera images – Suffolk Police)

Two people entered the store, with one producing a handgun and the other a shotgun as both demanded money, police said. They got an unknown amount of money before leaving the store on foot, police said. There were no reported injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident, and they have no further information to share at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police at www.suffolkva.us/spd and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link. People can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.