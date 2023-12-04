SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk hotel on Holland Road was robbed at gunpoint Monday afternoon, police said.

No injuries were reported, but the suspect left with an unknown amount of money, according to police, who said the alleged armed robbery took place around 3 p.m. at the unnamed hotel in the 1500 block of Holland Road.

(Photo – Suffolk Police)

When Suffolk Police arrived to the hotel in the 1500 block of Holland Road, they determined that an unknown Black man showed up at the business with a gun and demanded money. The person removed money from the register, police said, and left the scene in a light-colored four-door sedan with a sunroof.

The suspect is described as 6-feet tall, 180 pounds with dark braided hair and wearing a baseball cap. He was also wearing a shirt with a skull print, police said.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police, the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or leave information at p3tips.com.