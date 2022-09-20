SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police say a student brought a gun to Lakeland High School on Tuesday.

Officers responded to Lakeland around 10:54 a.m. after receiving a report from school administrators that a student may have had a gun. The school was placed on lockdown and searched by police.

Police say they promptly located the 16-year-old male student and found the gun after a search.

The student was taken into custody, but no charges have been announced.

The student’s motive for having the gun is also still unclear at this time. Police did say no injuries were reported.

The case remains under investigation.