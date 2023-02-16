NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after a student was found in possession of a weapon Thursday at Little Creek Elementary School.
According to a spokesperson from Norfolk Public Schools, a student was found in possession of a weapon while at school Thursday afternoon.
NPS says a teacher alerted the administration immediately who then enacted safety and security protocol. Norfolk police were called and are currently investigating the incident.
No one was hurt and students went home safely.
