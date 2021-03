CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police identified the 30-year-old Norfolk man who died in a crash last Thursday on Chesapeake Boulevard as Christopher R. Selvy on Wednesday

He was pronounced dead at the scene after the single-vehicle crash in the 8600 block of Chesapeake Boulevard, one witness called “horrific” in an interview with WAVY.

In a press release, police said the investigation into the crash was still ongoing, though investigators believe speed was a contributing factor.