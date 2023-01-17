VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police using ShotSpotter technology arrested a man and charged him with multiple firearms and traffic charges, along with a drug charge.

Sterling Nichols, 37, of Virginia Beach, has been charged with three counts of possession by firearm by felon, possession of Schedule I/II narcotics, simultaneous possession of a firearm, felony eluding, reckless handling of a firearm, discharge of a firearm in city limits, reckless driving and numerous traffic charges, police said.

Virginia Beach Police said officers received a ShotSpotter alert in the 100 block of Oceanside Court around 3:38 am. Jan. 13. Responding to the scene, police said officers saw a speeding vehicle run a red light coming from the direction of the activation. They attempted a traffic stop but the driver drove off, leading officers on a pursuit, police said, until it became disabled.

Police said Nichols then ran from the vehicle and led officers on a foot pursuit, but was eventually caught, with a search of his vehicle finding a 9 millimeter handgun and nine grams of crack cocaine.

Nichols is currently being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center.