VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police said there was a shooting early Saturday morning in the 5800 block of Pickering Street.

Police reported the shooting around 2:54 a.m. on Pickering Street, near Lake Edward and Newtown Road.

It asked people to avoid the area, and said updates would be provided as they are available.

It did not provide any other details.

