Police: Several vehicles, home struck by gunfire near football game in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police say several vehicles and a home were struck by bullets in a shots fired incident that happened near a little league football game.

Franklin police said dispatchers received a call for shots fired shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 Block of Cameron Street.

A police spokesperson said this happened in the neighborhood next to Armory Field, where the game was happening.

There were two security guards at the field. The city’s Parks and Rec Department cancelled the rest of the game.

Police said responding officers found several vehicles damaged and a residence that had been struck by gunfire. No one was injured and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.