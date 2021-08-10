Police seeking woman accused of using counterfeit $100 bill at James City County ice cream store

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police are currently looking for a woman they say used counterfeit money at a local ice cream store.

Police say the incident happened on July 1 at the Cold Stone Creamery on Monticello Avenue.

According to police, the unknown woman in the photo presented a counterfeit $100 bill and used it to purchase at the business. The woman also got change for the counterfeit bill which was captured on surveillance camera.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.