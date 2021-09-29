Police seeking men accused of robbing 7-Eleven store in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently looking for two men accused of robbing a 7-Eleven in James City County.

Police say they got the call for the robbery on the evening of Sept. 21 at the 7-Eleven on Richmond Road in Norge.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the men entered the store. One took a bottled drink from the cooler and proceeded to pay.

Once the clerk opened the register, police say the suspect pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the clerk, and tried to take money from the drawer.

The clerk was able to shove the register and the COVID-19 plexiglass border at the suspect.

Police say both men left the store without any items.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.