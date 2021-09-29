Police seeking men accused of robbing 7-Eleven store in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently looking for two men accused of robbing a 7-Eleven in James City County.
Police say they got the call for the robbery on the evening of Sept. 21 at the 7-Eleven on Richmond Road in Norge.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the men entered the store. One took a bottled drink from the cooler and proceeded to pay.
Once the clerk opened the register, police say the suspect pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the clerk, and tried to take money from the drawer.
The clerk was able to shove the register and the COVID-19 plexiglass border at the suspect.
Police say both men left the store without any items.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.