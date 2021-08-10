Police seeking man accused of several charges including assault in James City County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently looking for a man they say is accused of assault among other charges.

Police say 42-year-old Christopher Andrew Furick is accused of felony destruction of property, assault and battery, and providing a false ID to law enforcement.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10