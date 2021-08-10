Police seeking man accused of several charges including assault in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently looking for a man they say is accused of assault among other charges.
Police say 42-year-old Christopher Andrew Furick is accused of felony destruction of property, assault and battery, and providing a false ID to law enforcement.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.