Police seek two men wanted for questioning in Smithfield homicide (Courtesy photo: Smithfield Police)

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are looking for two men who are wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting that left a 21-year-old dead in Smithfield.

Police have released two surveillance images of men inside a store. They say the individuals are wanted for questioning and need the public’s help finding them, according to a Smithfield Police Department Facebook post.

The homicide happened Nov. 13 at a convenience store. Police responded to a 7-Eleven, 603 W. Main St. in Smithfield, at 10:52 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived at the store and found 21-year-old Desmond Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified 19-year-old Rojawn Orlander Warren as a suspect in the incident. He turned himself in several days later and was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm inside a building.

Warren’s bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m.

Anyone with information on the two men should contact the Smithfield Police Department or the Isle of Wight/Smithfield/Windsor Crimeline at 888-LOCK-U-UP.

On Wednesday night, friends and family of Desmond Smith held a candlelight vigil in the Smithfield commuter parking lot on Route 258.

The vigil started at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Those attending were encouraged to wear orange T-shirts as a symbol against gun violence.