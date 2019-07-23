Police seek suspects in armed robbery of Citgo in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Three suspects are being sought after a Citgo gas station in Portsmouth was robbed at gunpoint Monday night, police say.

Image provided by the Portsmouth Police Department.

Portsmouth police said in a news release officers were dispatched to the Citgo in the 4100 block of George Washington Highway just before 9:15 p.m.

Three suspects — two of which were armed — walked into the business. One of them jumped over the counter and grabbed some cash, while the other two ordered the customers to the ground.

Police said the suspects fled toward Handbury Avenue after the robbery.

Surveillance images of the suspects were released Tuesday morning. Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.