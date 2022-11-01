VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for two people considered suspects in a late-August armed robbery at the Pink Banana Boutique on Newtown Road.

The Virginia Beach Crime Solvers said two people entered the business at 352 Newtown Rd. Aug. 28 in an older model dark gray Ford Escape SUV with the last four digits of their Virginia tag being 7645, coming out of the passenger doors of the vehicle, then entering the business to demand money from the register and safe.

The two people left the scene with about $7,000 – $2,000 from the register and $5,000 from the safe, according to police.

While the two people were inside, the vehicle backed up closer to the business and waited until they got in, then drove on Newtown Road toward Virginia Beach Boulevard, police said. The two people, according to police, were armed with handguns, and at least one of them had an extended magazine.