HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in connection to a burglary.

On January 17, around 5 a.m. police received a call that a burglary had taken place at the ABC store in the 3800 block of Kecoughtan Road.

The suspect was described as a Black male wearing a red hat, a blue medical mask, a blue/green puffy jacket, black pants, black gloves and white shoes. Police did not release surveillance images of the suspect.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.