HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are trying to put a name to the masked face that broke into the Navy Federal Credit Union on Hampton Club Drive Monday morning.

The attempted bank robber pried open a back door to gain entrance to the building, according to a police investigation. He then tried to break into the main ATM, but was unable to get any money. Empty-handed, he fled the area.

Hampton Public Safety Communications were notified at 7:37 a.m. and police responded.

The suspect was described in a release as a Black male wearing glasses and a black medical mask over his face. He was wearing a black hoodie, dark blue cargo pants, black boots and grey gloves. He was not reported to have a weapon.

Hampton Police ask those with any knowledge that could lead to an arrest to call them at 757-727-6111 or the Hampton Roads Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up. Anonymous tips can also be left at p3tips.com. More details, including the opportunity for a cash award can be found in the release sent out by HPD.