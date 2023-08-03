PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Investigators are searching for 55-year-old Rolando Miller Miccoy. He is considered a person of interest in connection to a homicide in the 800 block of Nottingham Road that occurred in February 2020.

Andre Bethea, a 35-year-old man was found dead inside of a home on Nottingham Road on Feb. 16, 2020. The family was still looking for answers after he was gunned down.

“My son was shot eight times. And it doesn’t take eight bullets to take anybody out,” said Antoinette, Andre’s mother.