NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say they’re searching for a male who crashed an SUV on I-64 in New Kent County on Tuesday during a pursuit.

Police say it happened after a trooper tried to stop the driver’s silver BMW SUV at approximately 10:15 a.m. around the 220-mile marker on eastbound I-64. They say it was for an expired registration and impeding the flow of traffic on the interstate.

Police say the driver took off at a high rate of speed and eventually crashed on eastbound I-64 at the exit 205 ramp at New Kent Highway.

The suspect is described as a thin black male. Police say he took off on foot, and he may be shirtless and not wearing shoes. Troopers, including K9 and aviation units, and local authorities are still searching for him, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cellphone or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.