SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are searching for a hit-and-run suspect that sent a 14-year-old boy to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Courtesy of Virginia State Police Courtesy of Virginia State Police

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, troopers say the boy was walking a motorbike at 17032 Benn’s Church Blvd. when he was hit by the driver of a vehicle that left the scene.

VSP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have information about the crash to call state police at #77 or 804-750-8788. Emails can also be sent to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.