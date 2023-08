Police executed a search warrant at this home on Brighton Street in Portsmouth on August 31 as part of a robbery investigation (WAVY/Cortez Grayson)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say they were in Portsmouth on Thursday to execute a search warrant in a robbery investigation.

Police couldn’t share many details, citing the active investigation, but said they searched a home in the 3100 block of Brighton Street.

WAVY found investigators and SWAT members still at the scene around 11 a.m.

We’re working to learn more about the case, including if anyone may be facing charges.