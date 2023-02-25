WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is searching for 80-year-old Robert Lawrence Rowley who was last seen on Friday.

Rowley was last seen around 9 p.m. leaving Sentara Williamsburg Hospital after having minor surgery in a 2006 white Chevrolet Cobalt, license plate VSM-5755.

Police say Rowley has several medical conditions and requires oxygen 24/7.

Robert Lawrence Rowley, 80. (Photo Courtesy: YPSO)

Rowley was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

YPSO urges citizens, that if they see Rowley or have information on where he may be, please contact us by calling 911 or our tip line at 757-890-4999.