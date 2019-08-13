Missing James City County woman was last seen on March 11, police say

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a missing James City County woman who was last seen four months ago.

James City County police said in a news release 38-year-old Juliann Crystal Hobbs was reported missing to the Virginia Beach Police Department in April.

The release said investigators recently received information that someone dropped off Hobbs at the end of Sycamore Landing Road around 1:30 p.m. on March 11. This is the last time Hobbs was seen, according to police.

Police said Hobbs has a medical condition that “poses a credible threat to her health and safety.”

Anyone who sees Hobbs or has information of her whereabouts is asked to call James City County Police at 757-566-0112 or Detective Wilson with Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-873-1554.