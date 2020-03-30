Police search for missing 22-year-old man in James City Co.

22-year-old Damian Hall was last seen leaving his James City County home on March 27, 2020. (Photo Courtesy of the James City County Police Department)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a man who was last seen in James City County on Friday.

22-year-old Damian Hall was last seen leaving his home in the 4600 block of Cedar Point Lane. He hasn’t been seen since. Police consider Hall endangered.

Hall is in need of medication, but is not a danger to the public, according to a James City County Police Department news release.

Hall is described by police as being about 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighing about 155 pounds.

Anyone with information about Hall’s whereabouts should contact the JCCPD at (757) 566-0112.

