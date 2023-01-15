HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a reported homicide Sunday evening.

Public Safety Communications received a call around 5:56 p.m. in reference to a shooting that had just taken place in the first block of County Street.

A preliminary investigation indicated the victim was walking in a parking lot when he was struck by a bullet, Hampton Police said. Before officers arrived, the victim was taken to a local fire station and turned over to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, police said.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, and added there is no suspect information at this time. The man’s identity has been withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

Anyone with information about the reported homicide is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111, the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or via P3Tips.com.

