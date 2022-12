NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch.

Officers arrived and did not find a victim.

They later found out the victim drove themselves to a local hospital.

