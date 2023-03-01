NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has been shot in the 6100 block of Wayne Circle near Norview Avenue in Norfolk Wednesday evening and has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Norfolk Police said.

Police received the call for a report of a gunshot victim around 10:10 p.m. and said they are investigating the incident.

(WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

(WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

(WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

(WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at P3Tips.com.

Check back with WAVY.com for updates.