SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A stolen vehicle and stolen firearm were recovered following a pursuit in Western Tidewater early Tuesday morning, Suffolk city spokeswoman Jennifer Moore said.

Suffolk Police helped Isle of Wight and Southampton counties in their pursuit of a stolen vehicle – the pursuit believed to have originated in Isle of Wight, Moore said, with the pursuit ending near Gates Road and Wildwood Drive in Suffolk when the vehicle was driven into a field and abandoned.

Suffolk Police units assisted with a K9 track, Moore said, which was unsuccessful.

While a vehicle and stolen firearm were recovered, no suspects were located, Moore said.