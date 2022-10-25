CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A police pursuit Tuesday afternoon ended in a crash and suspects who are still at large.

Chesapeake Police said officers were on Battlefield Boulevard near Debaun Loop when they found a stolen vehicle and began a pursuit at 1:24 p.m.

The suspects drove toward Military Highway, police said, and from there, to Greenbrier Parkway before crashing at Greenbrier and Woodlake Drive. Police report no injuries.

Two or more suspects left on foot, according to police, and there is an active search in the area of Greenbrier Parkway and Woodlake Drive.