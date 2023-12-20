PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are looking for two suspects in connection to a commercial robbery that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 17, around 8:25 p.m. a the EBA Smoke Shop located at 3245 Portsmouth Blvd, police said.

Courtesy: PPD Courtesy: PPD Courtesy: PPD

The suspects entered the building wearing black ski masks and blue latex gloves. One of the suspects stayed near the door, while the other suspect approached the clerk at the register. The suspect pointed a silver handgun at the clerk, and demanded him to open the register, police said.

One of the suspects went behind the counter and retrieved cash and tobacco products, and then both suspects left the scene on foot.