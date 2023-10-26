NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating what they now say is a homicide after a person was found dead Thursday morning on Bonnot Drive, off North Military Highway in the Tanners Creek neighborhood.
Police said a person was pronounced dead at the scene after officers responded around 8 a.m., but they haven’t elaborated on the cause of death.
They initially called the case an incident. The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.