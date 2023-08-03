VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A woman is dead after being struck by a dump truck Tuesday afternoon in a parking lot on Taylor Farms Road in Virginia Beach, police said.

Around 1:18 p.m., a dump truck operator entered a parking lot in the 1300 block of Taylor Farms Road. Beverly Meier, 62, of Virginia Beach, was walking through the parking lot and was struck by the dump truck while it was backing up to exit, according to Virginia Beach Police.

Meier was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin have been notified.

The dump truck operator stayed at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, according to police, and currently, there are no pending charges for the driver.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Virginia Beach Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at 757-385-4606.