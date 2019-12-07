Police: Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run on Ingleside Road; driver arrested

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police say a woman died after being struck by a car Friday night on Ingleside Road.

An investigation revealed that 43-year-old Tashena C. Pulley, was walking in the 900 block of Ingleside Road around 10:00 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle that was traveling Southbound.

Police said the vehicle then fled the scene.

Pulley was found lying in the roadway. She was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for were she died shortly after arriving.

Police arrested Walter B. Williams Jr. near the scene of the crash.

Williams has been charged with felony hit & run, DUI 2nd offense, refusal of breath 2nd offense, and driving after forfeiture of license.

Police say their findings will be turned over the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for the determination of additional charges.

If you have any additional information, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

