KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) – What police say was a road rage incident has led to charges against two Outer Banks men – one who has been arrested and another expected to turn himself in.

Victor Haynes Jesse Mesaros

Victor E. Haynes, 27, of Kill Devil Hills, came forward and turned himself in Wednesday, police said, and has been charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Another man, Jesse Andre Mesaros, 22, with his last-known address in Nags Head, is out of state, according to police, but has been in touch with investigators by phone and indicated he will turn himself in once he returns, police said. Mesaros has also been charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

The two men were occupants in a black Dodge pickup in which its driver, who police did not identify, reportedly ran a 37-year-old Kitty Hawk resident off the road in the area of Martin Street in Kill Devil Hills around 8:15 p.m. Nov. 13, police said. The incident was caught on surveillance camera, police said.

The driver of the Dodge pickup and his passenger then followed the victim to the Dare Centre and assaulted him, police said.

“The department received a number of tips,” police said, “and believe intense public pressure on these individuals contributed to their peaceful surrender.”