NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that involved an officer Wednesday evening at the intersection of Pilot House Drive and Jefferson Avenue.

(WAVY Viewer Photo – Armin Ibrahimovic)

Newport News Police dispatch got the call around 9:55 p.m.

Photos submitted by a WAVY viewer show at least two vehicles involved in the crash, one of one of them a Newport News Police vehicle.

