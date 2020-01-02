Police: Officer fired into female suspect’s vehicle at Norfolk Wawa

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating after a police officer fired into the car of a female suspect accused of threatening employees at a Wawa on Princess Anne Road.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at the 3360 Princess Anne Road store as officers were ordering the woman from her car, police say. She wasn’t injured, and was taken into custody without incident after the gun was discharged.

Police say they’re investigating the officer’s actions, and charges against the woman are pending the investigation.

The woman was reportedly armed when police were dispatched to the Wawa, the third time they responded to the store since 10 p.m. on January 1. She had fled the previous two times, police said.

Police didn’t have further details in a press release Thursday morning.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.