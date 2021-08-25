Police: Numerous vehicles entered, tampered with, had items stolen in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police are now investigating several reports of theft from vehicles as well as tampering.

According to police, they received numerous reports of theft from unlocked vehicles and vehicle tampering in the overnight hours of August 13 to August 14.

Several vehicles in Powhatan Crossing, The Meadows, First Colony, Westray Downs, Fernbrook, Brandon Woods, Indigo Terrace and Brookhaven neighborhoods as well as on Indigo Dam Road and Wood Violet Lane were tampered with and entered.

Items stolen included purses, wallets, electronics, car keys and cash.

If you saw anything suspicious, know who may have been involved or have home security video camera systems, including doorbell cameras, that may have captured suspicious person(s) or vehicle(s) during this time, please contact Investigator Sten at 757-603-6044 or leslie.sten@jamescitycountyva.gov.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.