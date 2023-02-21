NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – A man found suffering from a gunshot wound Tuesday in Newport News has died, police said.

Newport News Police were dispatched at 5:08 p.m. to the 2000 block of Roanoke Avenue in reference to shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said, and after taken to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead at 5:36 p.m.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency number at 757-247-2500, they can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or go online to P3Tips.com.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew had been scheduled to host a Facebook Live chat Tuesday evening, but said “due to a critical incident,” the chat with the chief had been canceled.