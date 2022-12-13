SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A 19-year-old Waverly man was injured and faces several charges after he crashed his vehicle following a police pursuit on Route 35 in Sussex County after he was driving at a high rate of speed, Virginia State Police said Tuesday.

At about 7:25 a.m., State Police tried to pull over the driver of a 2007 Pontiac G6 on Route 25 for driving at a high rate of speed. As the trooper activated his emergency equipment attempting to catch the vehicle, the driver increased his speed, according to State Police.

A 19-year-old Waverly man was injured and faces several charges after he crashed his vehicle following a police pursuit on Route 35 in Sussex County after he was driving at a high rate of speed, Virginia State Police said Tuesday. (Photo – Virginia State Police)

A 19-year-old Waverly man was injured and faces several charges after he crashed his vehicle following a police pursuit on Route 35 in Sussex County after he was driving at a high rate of speed, Virginia State Police said Tuesday. (Photo – Virginia State Police)

A 19-year-old Waverly man was injured and faces several charges after he crashed his vehicle following a police pursuit on Route 35 in Sussex County after he was driving at a high rate of speed, Virginia State Police said Tuesday. (Photo – Virginia State Police)

Attempting to pass another vehicle while driving northbound on Route 35, the Pontiac’s driver, Michael Allison of Burt Street in Waverly, lost control, ran off the road, struck multiple trees and was ejected upon impact, according to State Police.

Allison was taken to the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was charged with speeding, reckless driving, unsafe lane change, no valid driver’s license, no seatbelt and various other charges.